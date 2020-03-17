Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 4,250 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 881,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 723,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 77,333 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

