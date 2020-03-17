Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 65,826 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after buying an additional 420,636 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10,397.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 193,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 189,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CDAY opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.88.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

