Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.