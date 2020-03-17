Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,731 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of CorePoint Lodging worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

CPLG stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.09. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

