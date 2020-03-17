Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,234 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

