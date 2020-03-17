Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.72. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

