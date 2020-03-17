Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Healthequity worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Healthequity by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $5,421,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 44.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,455 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 27.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. TheStreet upgraded Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

