Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

NYSE:MGY opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

