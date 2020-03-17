Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rogers worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $84.64 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

