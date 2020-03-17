Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Boston Private Financial worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $605.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

