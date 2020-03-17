Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average of $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $85.73 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

