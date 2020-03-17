Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $102.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Lumpkin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

