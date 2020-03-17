Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 13,590 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.25% of Ardmore Shipping worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ASC stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.40. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

