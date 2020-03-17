Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,766 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

