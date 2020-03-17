Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ABM Industries worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

ABM opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.