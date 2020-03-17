Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Matthews International worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

MATW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Matthews International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $629.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

