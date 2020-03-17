Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.