Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 241 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of WD-40 worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $199.48. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

