Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 24,877 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,877 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.