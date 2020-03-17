Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,812 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.37% of Owens & Minor worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,099 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 153,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 188,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

