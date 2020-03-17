Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Avon Products worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avon Products by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 1,476,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avon Products by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,013,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 238,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avon Products by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Avon Products by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVP opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Avon Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.92.

A number of research firms have commented on AVP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

