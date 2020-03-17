PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,256 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after buying an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PulteGroup by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after buying an additional 986,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after buying an additional 928,711 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after buying an additional 820,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,814,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

PHM opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.