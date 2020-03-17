Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

