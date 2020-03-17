Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,684 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aqua America were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 152.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

