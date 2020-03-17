Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,106 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of People’s United Financial worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 666,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 345,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.