Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,152 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $53,749,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

