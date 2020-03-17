Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 48.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period.

HWC stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

