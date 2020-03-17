Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,692 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 948,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 732,097 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,006,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,601,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,333,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 772,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 274,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

