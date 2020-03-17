Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,755 Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

