Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth $305,695,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after acquiring an additional 221,615 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,529,000 after acquiring an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 374,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

STOR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tawn Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

