Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.