Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sonos worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $809.60 million, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.70. Sonos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.