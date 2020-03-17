Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,117 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

VNOM opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

