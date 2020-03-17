Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,328 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.87% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 43.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

