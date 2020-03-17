Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,536 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,664,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,817,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

