Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,669 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 132,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lamb Weston by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 241,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,818,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lamb Weston by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

