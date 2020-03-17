Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

