Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 22,015 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

AAXN stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,243.00, a PEG ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $425,318.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,454.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock worth $9,761,925 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

