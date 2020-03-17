Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 512,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $215.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average of $191.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

