Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aptiv (APTV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

3/16/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. It has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the sector. Acquisitions have been helping the company to expand market presence. Due to these positives, shares of Aptiv have outperformed the industry’s growth over the past year. On the flip side, weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Automotive vehicle production has been declining over the past few years. The company is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the company's revenues and makes forecasting difficult.”

APTV stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

