Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) recently:

3/17/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/3/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

2/4/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

1/28/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

1/21/2020 – EQM Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

