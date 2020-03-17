Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS: MRWSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/4/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/27/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

1/22/2020 – WM MORRISON SUP/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.66. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

