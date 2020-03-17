Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regis were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 530,116 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 435,136 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Regis Co. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

