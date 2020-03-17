Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 12,200 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Bank of Hawaii worth $46,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

NYSE:BOH opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

