Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.82 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $45,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

