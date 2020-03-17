Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 97,300 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Tower Semiconductor worth $46,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

TSEM stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.