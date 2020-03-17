Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Insider Curtis A. Loveland Buys 7,000 Shares

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) insider Curtis A. Loveland purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RCKY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands Inc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

