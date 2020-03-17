SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,998 shares of company stock worth $8,424,150. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

