ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,017,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 456,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,137,000 after purchasing an additional 308,023 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $265.43 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

