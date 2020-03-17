ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFBS. ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

